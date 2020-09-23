Special Election Results for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a close finish between a few of the six candidates in the race for State House of Representatives but since no one got more than 50% of the vote we’re heading into a runoff for the seat of district 66.

It’s all come down to Jackson Councilman De’Keither Stamps of Ward 4 and business owner Bob C. Lee Jr.

Stamps came out with 39.60% Of the vote while Bob Lee Jr. finished with 26.03%.

Lee identifies as a republican and is motivated by bringing more business to the district and expand Highway 18 to four lanes through the county.

Stamps, a democrat sees the South Jackson metro falling behind Ridgeland, Flowood, and Madison so he wants to help unify the region and build up outlets of businesses.

Both men plan to hit the campaign trail this week. The election day for this runoff will be Oct. 13. And a special election is also held to replace the Senate District 39 seat after Senator Sally Doty resigned in July to head the public utility staff. The unofficial numbers indicate that Jason Barrett has won. Beth Brown came in with the most votes after Barrett. This was out of nine candidates.