JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court has appointed Senior Status Judge and former Supreme Court Justice Jess H. Dickinson to preside as a special chancery judge in Chokwe Antar Lumumba v. Jackson City Council.

Mayor Lumumba filed a complaint against Jackson City Council on Wednesday, March 9 asking a judge who has the right to issue an emergency contract.

The complaint seeks to declare a local emergency concerning the collection of residential solid waste.

Four Hinds County Chancellors recused themselves in an order filed on March 10.