JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court has ordered a special judge appointment in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Honorable Debbra K. Halford, Judge of and for the Fourth Chancery Court District was appointed by the justices on Thursday, June 30.

This comes less than a week after a major ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The significance of the ruling is that it started in Mississippi with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

Mississippi is one of several states that enacted a ban on abortion after 15 weeks.