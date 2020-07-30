Special judge appointed to preside over Marquis Flowers trial

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Supreme Court on Thursday, July 30, appointed retired Circuit Judge Richard W. McKenzie of Hattiesburg to preside over the Lincoln County case of State v. Marquis A. Flowers.

The special judge appointment order is at this link.

Flowers is awaiting trial in the 2018 shooting deaths of two Brookhaven police officers, James White and Zach Moak. He was denied bond earlier this year.

