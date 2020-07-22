Special judge appointed to preside over murder case against co-owner of Bully’s restaurant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A special judge has been appointed to preside over the case against Greta Brown-Bully. She has been charged with murder in the death of Larry Lee.

The special judge appointed to preside over the case, Judge Forrest A. Johnson, is a retired Circuit Judge from Natchez. He was appointed after Judge Faye Peterson recused herself from the case last week.

Brown-Bully is the wife of Bully’s Soul Food restaurant owner Tyrone Bully and daughter of Hinds County Constable John Brown. Investigators said she shot Lee multiple times on Medgar Evers Boulevard in April 2020.

She was released after posting a $100,000 bond and pled not guilty after appearing in court last week. The state had no objection to her remaining out on the same bond.

