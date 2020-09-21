Special legislative election to take place on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The November election is just more than 40 days away, but there’s a special election on Tuesday, September 22, in Mississippi. The election could be a dry run for what happens in six weeks.

Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson said the special election is their biggest chance to stage a dry run for holding an election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whether you’re voting absentee or in Tuesday’s special election, the procedure is the same: Bring your voter ID, polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and curbside voting is available.

Election commissioners using Tuesday’s special election as a dry run for organizing and voting before the General Election in November. They hope the voting process runs smoothly with the help of about 700 poll workers.

“We’re hoping everything runs smoothly. We’ll talk to voters to see what works, what concerns they may have, so we have time now to tweak it before November 3,” said Johnson.

Voters are asked to bring plenty of patience, as there will be a limited number of voters allowed in the precincts. They will also be required to wear faces masks.

Click here to learn more about the special election for Mississippi House of Representatives District 66.

