Special Olympics, MS working through pandemic

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Special Olympics not only is therapeutic to its athletes, but it gives them time to shine, which they’re not able to do as much during the pandemic.

The organization said it’s making the most out of a difficult situation.

“We like to say ‘inclusion is a contact sport,'” explained Monica Daniels, CEO and President Special Olympics Mississippi. “Right now inclusion can be over your phone or your laptop and in the state of Mississippi alone there are over 75,000 individuals with different developmental and intellectual disability so we want to reach everyone. Everyone is welcome to the table. “

One coach explains how it’s being put together.

“Through our Special Olympics North American affiliated and through the state, we’ve been able to develop nice athletic curriculum for all the athletes that they can do at their home and during this time of isolation,” Derek Finley explained.

Finley said he’s impressed with every athlete’s work ethic, but particularly Erin Showah’s.

“What Special Olympics means to me is having the heart like a champion,” Showah said. “Being there for your friends and showing the world. Having the power like a Champions is caring about everybody around the world. “

Showah’s Special Olympics career has taken her to competitions and games all over the world. Many times, she’s won, but she says her specialty is definitely softball.

“I’ve been doing every single position here,” Showah said. “Mainly I’ve done third. I’ve been a third base woman doing splits.”

Coaches, athletes and leadership staff all seem to agree that the hardest part is not being able to bond as a group in person, but that it’ll be worth it’s all over.

If you’d like to keep tabs on Special Olympics, Mississippi, please visit their website.

