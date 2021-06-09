Special pop-up vaccination clinics coming to Sharkey County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host special pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Sharkey County on June 9-12.

No appointments necessary.

Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.

Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination.

Pfizer two-dose vaccine and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available.

No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.

Dates, Location, & Time:

Wednesday, June 9th

9:00 am-3:00 pm

Rolling Fork Civic Center

19719 U.S. 61 South

Rolling Fork, Mississippi

Thursday, June 10th

9:00 am-3:00 pm

Anguilla Community Center

30 Field Circle

Anguilla, Mississippi

Friday, June 11th

9:00 am-3:00 pm

Cary Town Hall

30 Oak Circle

Cary, Mississippi

Saturday, June 12th

9:00 am-noon

Rolling Fork Civic Center

19719 U.S. 61 South

Rolling Fork, Mississippi