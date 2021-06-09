Special pop-up vaccination clinics coming to Sharkey County

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host special pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Sharkey County on June 9-12.
No appointments necessary.
Drop by, or make an appointment at https://covidvaccine.umc.edu.
Anyone 12 years and older is eligible for vaccination.
Pfizer two-dose vaccine and Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine (for those 18 and over) will be available.
No documentation or identification is required. Second vaccine doses will be available in the area three weeks later.
Dates, Location, & Time:
Wednesday, June 9th
9:00 am-3:00 pm
Rolling Fork Civic Center
19719 U.S. 61 South
Rolling Fork, Mississippi
Thursday, June 10th
9:00 am-3:00 pm
Anguilla Community Center
30 Field Circle
Anguilla, Mississippi
Friday, June 11th
9:00 am-3:00 pm
Cary Town Hall
30 Oak Circle
Cary, Mississippi
Saturday, June 12th
9:00 am-noon
Rolling Fork Civic Center
19719 U.S. 61 South
Rolling Fork, Mississippi