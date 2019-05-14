Focused on the 4 Most Wanted in Hinds County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

HINDS, CO. Miss. (WJTV) - It's Monday, so it's time for another edition of Mississippi's Most Wanted and this week, we're focusing on the most wanted suspects from Hinds County.

Deputies are looking for 36-year-old Miranda Quinn. Quinn is wanted for Failure to Appear in Court on Embezzlement charges. Quinn is 5'6" and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies are also searching for 33-year-old Issac Scott. Scott is wanted for Failure to Appear in Court for Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Scott is 5'10" and weighs 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are looking for 25-year-old David Fitzgerald Berry. Berry is wanted for Violation of Conditions of Release on Possession of a Controlled Substance. Berry is 5'2" and weighs 131 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are searching for 46-year-old Steve Odom. Odom is wanted for Failure to Appear in Court on a Grand Larceny charge. Odom is 6'1" and weighs 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on these four suspects, call the Hinds County Sheriff's Office or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.



