Focused on the Most Wanted in Hinds County

It’s Monday so it’s time for another edition of Mississippi’s Most Wanted, and today, we’re focusing on the most wanted suspects from Hinds County.

Hinds County Deputies are searching for Britney Bennet. Bennet is also known as Britney Bennett with two T’s or Britney Edwards. She is wanted for Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. The 27-year-old is 5’6″ and weighs 120 pounds with brown eyes.

Deputies are looking for 23-year-old James Hall. Hall is wanted for Aggravated Assault and Robbery. Hall is 6’3″ and weighs 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies are looking for Henry Curtis Mayo. The 33-year-old is wanted for Armed Carjacking.

Mayo is 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on these three suspects, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.