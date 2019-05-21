Focused on the Most Wanted in Rankin County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RANKIN COUNTY. Miss. (WJTV) - It's Monday, so it's time for another edition of Mississippi's Most Wanted. This week, the Rankin County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding two suspects.

Deputies are looking for 29-year-old Steven Rashard Archie. Archie is wanted for two counts of Simple Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer as a Habitual Offender. Archie's last known address is on Burnett Circle in Brandon.

Deputies are also searching for 25-year-old Olympia Livingston. Livingston is wanted for Embezzlement Under Contract. Livingston's last known address is on Anna Lisa Lane in Jackson.

If you have any information on these two suspects, call the Rankin County Sheriff's Office or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.