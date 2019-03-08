What's Working: Career Development Center provides options for students Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - National Career and Technical Education Month just wrapped up. In honor of the occasion, WJTV 12's Andrew Harrison took a tour of the Career Development Center in Jackson. He gives us a look at some of the 16 different career clusters available to JPS Students.

Upperclassmen from all 7 of Jackson's public high schools can choose to study at the Career Development Center. It's a great place to pick up skills that will pay off at a college or immediately in a career.

Students at the Career Developments Center don't have to worry if they'll ever use what they've learned. From engineering to culinary arts, they're developing the kind of abilities that employers look for.

Murrah High School Senior Joseph Irwin already earned his HVAC certification. He beams,

"It's a good feeling because now I know, if I don't get a free scholarship or whatever, I still have the backup plan of being able to go straight into a trade, get a job right out of high school and start making money."

Dr. Brenda Jackson is the Principal at CDC. She explains, "Everybody that goes through this program can create a business card for themselves because there is an entrepreneurial component in every one of our programs."

One team has earned national recognition for developing an app that helps parents keep track of their kids.

Grace Blount, another senior from Murrah says, "So, if they go too many feet away, then you'll get a notification to your phone telling you that your child is out of distance." Meanwhile, over in engineering students are working to clean up our oceans. Designing the furniture of the future and getting a lesson precision printing. 5:09:19:09 Brianna explains, "You function it to the program and maneuver the arm to do specific and different types of shapes."

And it's the students who are the real stars. Whatever comes next, they'll be ready, thanks to the time they spent at the Career Development Center.

Both high school and adult scholars are encouraged to check out the Career Development center and get a jump start out their future. I'm Andrew Harrison and the Career Development Center is "What's Working" in Mississippi this week.

Students can also earn Community College credits through several of the programs offered at CDC.