Special roll off dumpster day set for Saturday in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced there will be a special roll off dumpster day on Saturday, February 27. The goal of the event is to help neighbors who have limbs down from the winter storms.

Roll-off dumpsters will be at Metrocenter Mall in the Old Dillard’s parking lot, located at 3645 Highway 80, from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The dumpsters are for storm debris only.

Waste Management is experiencing high volumes of garbage and trash along all routes in Jackson at this time. Neighbors should expect delays in service. Any routes not completed on schedule, will be first priority the next morning. Waste Management anticipates all routes, including residential, commercial and roll-off to be recovered by the end of the week, safety and road conditions permitting.

Neighbors are asked to only place household garbage out for both collection days this week. They’re also asked to hold hold bulk items and yard debris for next week. Waste Management will remove limbs that are in compliance beginning next week.