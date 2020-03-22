‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ actor offers free Peter Parker voice messages to quarantined kids

Breaking News
67 new coronavirus cases in Mississippi; 207 total cases in state

(CNN) – If your kids are bored from staying home, how about a message from Spider-Man to cheer them up?

Jake Johnson voices the older version of Peter Parker in “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.” He said parents have been reaching out to him to say the movie is helping their kids get through the long days stuck at home.

So, he wants to help children cope. He said families can request that he send their kids an encouraging voice message. They just have to email peterbparkersayshi@gmail.com.

With all the Spider-Man fans out there, Johnson said he might not get to everyone.

