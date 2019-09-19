Spike in gas prices nationwide annoys people across the south

Gas prices reaching up to almost $2.40 in Jackson on September 19, 2019 (Photo: Kate Cornell/12 News)

No one likes paying more for gas, but that’s what Americans are having to do this week. While Mississippi still has among the lowest prices, they’re still on the rise!

Mark Beasley was passing through Mississippi from Alabama for a business trip on Thursday. He said it usually costs about $20 to fill up his tank, but on Wednesday it cost him $30!

Even though the company car’s gas is not on his dime, he said it’s still a hassle.

“You go from 2.04 to 2.25, that’s a big change over that period of time,” Beasley said. “It’s just like if I was going on my family trip, that would be sure enough annoying.”

Luke Killam was apartment hunting in Dallas for a few days, he made quick pit stop in Jackson on his way home to Gainesville. He said even though the prices have increased, he doesn’t mind Mississippi prices one bit, compared to Texas and Florida!

“I know that prices kinda raised up everywhere across the nation,” Killam said. “But ya know, just myself coming back from Dallas to here it’s 30 ¢ cheaper!”

Gas was only $2.09 a few nights ago in Jackson and now it’s almost $2.40! But some customers like Robert McNair said it could always be worse.

“I’d just like to say thank God for what it is,” McNair said. “It could always be worse and I’m blessed to be able to travel!”