Spiked CBD found in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Concerned about illegal drugs, Mississippi authorities took an interest in vape shops and gas stations selling products including the cannabis extract CBD.



Laboratory testing by the state revealed that more than a dozen products contained dangerous synthetic marijuana. Three more contained the opioid fentanyl.



The Associated Press gathered the results for an investigation into how some operators are capitalizing on the CBD boom by substituting cheap street drugs for the real thing.



That practice has sent dozens of people nationwide to emergency rooms. Unlike real CBD, synthetic marijuana gives an intense high.



In all, lab testing shows spiked vapes or edible products marketed as CBD in at least 13 states.



Industry representatives acknowledge spiking is an issue, but say many companies are reputable.



But with drug enforcement authorities busy fighting the opioid epidemic, manufacturers of spiked products operate with impunity.