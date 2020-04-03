Spillway opening Friday to safeguard New Orleans levees

NEW ORLEANS (AP/WJTV) – The Army Corps of Engineers says the Mississippi River is so high that a spillway west of New Orleans must be opened to safeguard New Orleans levees.

That will make an unprecedented third straight year and the fifth time this decade for opening the Bonnet Carré Spillway.

The Corps had said earlier that the opening might be needed, and the district commander announced Thursday that it will happen.

Col. Stephen Murphy says that if there aren’t any more big rains in the river’s vast watershed, the spillway will be open for about 30 days. He says that includes both a gradual opening and gradual closing.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson released a statement about the spillway opening: