Spillway Recreation Area to close Saturday for Operation Clean Sweep

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Barnett Reservoir officials will close the Spillway Recreation Area on both sides of the Pearl River below the dam for the 4th annual Operation Clean Sweep. The area will close at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Only volunteers participating in the project will be allowed through the gates. The west side of the trailrace is expected to reopen to fishing and other recreation as volunteers finish cleaning the riprap and parking lot areas. Workers will then move to the east side, which will also serve as the trash collection site. The west side will remain closed through Sunday, September 20, 2020.

