JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will honor the life of six-year-old Kingston Frazier, who was murdered in May 2017.

The splash pad at Presidential Hills Park II will be named the Kingston Frazier Memorial Splash Pad. City leaders said they wanted to honor his life and create something that will make sure he is never forgotten.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for April 2, 2021, weather permitting.