SPLC registers hundreds of voters ahead of deadline

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Southern Poverty Law Center says it registered more than 1,300 new Mississippi

voters.



The Southern Poverty Law Center doesn’t support any candidate. They are a non-partisan organization. Their message is to educate people about the process.

“So over the last few weeks we’ve had many volunteers and others going out to community colleges and going to different gatherings and some cases going into neighborhoods and making sure they knew there was an election

coming up they were aware of the voter registration deadline,” said Brandon Jones, policy counsel with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Jones says they plan to make voter registration an ongoing SPLC commitment.

“You know it’s beginning to be and hasn’t been part of our work here in Mississippi forever, but for the past two years we’ve done

this and given the fact we continue to find people who have not registered,” said Jones.

The goal he says is to register as many people as possible .

“It might be a source of embarrassment not to be registered and we might have to work through that,” said Jones. “We believe when we have more people registered, it’s just good for everyone.”

The voter registration deadline was Monday. Right now there are just over 1.9 million active registered voters. In the 2015 general election, there were 1.85 million. That’s according to the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.