Sports Zone O.T. preview: Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Clinton Arrows are poised to improve on last year’s 5-6 mark with a good mix of underclassmen and returning starters.

“Man it’s just one of the best group of kids that I’ve ever got to work with,” head coach Judd Boswell said. “As far as their mentality, the way they’re approaching each day – each day is a work day.”

The Arrows entire front seven is back on defense. Starting quarterback Caleb Miller is also back. Boswell says multiple underclassmen are expected to start up front.

“Last year the whole thing was trying to get it in the 4th quarter and keep it a close ball game all the way through. Because we felt like, honestly most of those teams were a lot more talented than we were. So I think the objective was accomplished and we were right there at the end of it to win it in a lot of ball games. Just fell a little bit short with a young bunch. So hopefully they come back and now we’re not going to try to get it to the 4th quarter, we’re going to try to punch it out first half.”

Clinton opens the season at Brandon, September 4th.