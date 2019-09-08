Sports Zone Saturday: 247 Sports writer Pete Roulier joins Sports Zone live

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — NFL Wide Receiver Antonio Brown has signed with the New England Patriots, just hours after the Oakland Raiders cut him.

The Patriots guaranteed him $9 million this season, with the potential to earn up to $15 million.

The news broke during this week’s Sports Zone Saturday broadcast. Watch as the Sports Zone team and 247 Sports Beat Writer Pete Roulier react to the news and talk about the match-up between Ole Miss and Arkansas.

New England opens the season against the Steelers on Sunday night, when they will raise their sixth Super Bowl championship banner. Roulier also discussed the things he thought each team would need to do to win, and gave a score prediction for the game.

Ole Miss defeated Arkansas 31 – 17.