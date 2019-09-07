Sports Zone Saturday: Live from Oxford

WJTV
The trio is back again for the second weekend in a row.
12 News’ Noah Newman, Samaria Terry, and Andrew Harrison will be live from Oxford, talking nothing but football.
Heading out to Oxford for this week's Sportszone Saturday. 3-5 on @wjtv Somebody is getting an @SEC win today. I know one cat who'll be watching. @samariaterry @NoahNewmanWJTV @WilliamRichJr @JBurksTV #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/Qc8vo7j2f9— Andrew Harrison WJTV (@AndrewWJTV) September 7, 2019
Heading out to Oxford for this week's Sportszone Saturday. 3-5 on @wjtv Somebody is getting an @SEC win today. I know one cat who'll be watching. @samariaterry @NoahNewmanWJTV @WilliamRichJr @JBurksTV #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/Qc8vo7j2f9