Sports Zone Saturday returns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several big games are set to take place across Mississippi on Saturday, September 26, and that means Sports Zone Saturday will make a return to 12 News.

Florida will travel to Oxford to face the Ole Miss Rebels at 11:00 a.m.

Mississippi State University will take on Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge at 2:30 p.m.

Tulane will travel to Hattiesburg to compete against the University of Southern Mississippi at 6:00 p.m.

The Sports Zone Saturday team will also discuss the hiring of Jackson State University’s new head football coach, Deion “Prime Time” Sanders.

Sports Zone Saturday will be on air and online starting at 9:00 a.m.

LATEST STORIES: