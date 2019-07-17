SWAC Media Day: John Hendrick on JSU quarterbacks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJTV) — At SWAC Media Day, Jackson State head football coach John Hendrick said Derrick Ponder is the starting quarterback for the Tigers.

In 5 games played, Ponder completed 56 passes for 521 yards.

Hendrick also talks about all the quarterbacks vying to get the start for the Tigers, including how the program acquired transfer quarterback Jalon Jones.

A four-star prospect out of high school, Jones was set to redshirt at Florida this upcoming season. The early enrollee signal caller left the Gators in May, weeks before the story broke that he was facing law issues with two female students on the Florida campus.