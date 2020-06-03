Breaking News
Spraying for mosquitoes ahead of summer

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–We’re still in the coronavirus pandemic, but now there’s the threat of mosquitoes. The city keeps the mosquito population under control.

It’s that time of the year again until October where those pesky mosquitoes come out and bite.
Vector Disease Control International is contracted through the City of Jackson to spray and prevent disease.

As soon as the sun starts to set the mosquitoes come out and so do the trucks.

Antonio Austin, a spray technician, believes when he is out spraying for mosquitoes he is out saving lives because people can sick from diseases mosquitoes carry.

