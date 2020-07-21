Spring Football: Inside the SWAC’s decision to postpone fall sports

VIDEO ABOVE: Hear from SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland, Alcorn State athletic director Derek Horne, Jackson State head coach John Hendrick, and Mississippi Valley State head coach Vincent Dancy.

The SWAC made it official Monday – postponing fall sports to the spring.

“We are football people,” SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland said. “But I can tell you very intently I have a two-and-a-half year old at the house. There was no way that I was going to put her in jeopardy in any form or fashion. I have a son at Jackson State, and another at Texas Southern. If I’m not going to put them in jeopardy, I’m not going to put anyone else in jeopardy. This is the right decision. Although it’s going to be different, we know that we’ve done the right thing and we just look forward to a positive experience in the spring semester.”

The league announced plans for a seven-game conference football schedule beginning with an eight-week training period in January. McClelland added that they could get creative with the schedule and possibly have games on Thursday or Friday nights. In the meantime, student-athletes will be allowed to return to campus for workouts and practice with their teams during the fall semester.