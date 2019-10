ATLANTA (AP) - America's eighth-graders are falling behind in math and reading, while fourth-graders are doing slightly better in reading. That's according to the latest results from the Nation's Report Card.

There were exceptions to the findings, which also showed declines among fourth-graders in math.

Mississippi, the District of Columbia and some big-city school districts showed gains.

Nationwide, a little more than a third of eighth-graders are proficient in reading and math. About a third of fourth-graders are proficient in reading, while more than 40% of fourth-graders are proficient in math.

The nationwide test is given to a sampling of students in those grades every two years.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos calls the results "devastating" and using them to renew her push for expanded school choice.