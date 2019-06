Former Mississippi State guard and Velma Jackson standout Quinndary Weatherspoon was selected 49th overall in the NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

Spurs General Manager R.C. Buford addressed the media after the draft and gave his opinion on San Antonio’s draft class.

He says he’s happy with what Weatherspoon can bring to the court.

“The toughness, the leadership he displayed. He’s just a good person and a pretty darn good basketball player.”