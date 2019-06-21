Spurs select Quinndary Weatherspoon with the 49th overall pick

BROOKLYN, NY – JUNE 20: Quinndary Weatherspoon shakes hands with NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum after being selected number forty nine overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and […]

Mississippi State standout Quinndary Weatherspoon is heading to San Antonio after being selected 49th overall by the Spurs in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The 2018-19 season for Weatherspoon was filled with career highs, and his second consecutive Howell trophy award.

Weatherspoon finished his career at state with 2012 points. 629 of those points came just this past season for the Velma Jackson product — averaging a career-high 18.5 points per game, while shooting 50.8 percent from the field.

In Chicago, Weatherspoon performed well at the NBA Combine. He was ranked top 3 in three-quarter sprints and break right shooting.