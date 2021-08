JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – SR1 (Scientific Research) will be hosting a free vaccination drive for children ages 12 and up and adults on Saturday, August 14. The drive will be held at Fondren Church in Jackson.

The second dose will be issued on Saturday, September 4. The school with the most participation will receive a monetary donation from SR1.

To pre-register visit here or call SR1 at 601-206-4544 by Friday, August 13.