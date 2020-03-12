St. Andrew’s cancels class on March 16 due to coronavirus concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tom Sheppard, the head of St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, released a statement about the school’s plans regarding the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Below is the release:

Dear St. Andrew's Parents and Students, As we prepare to return from spring break, I write to you with important updates regarding the quickly evolving national and international situation with the coronavirus outbreak, or COVID-19. This is a challenging time for all, and I want to start by assuring you that school leaders have spent the past week refining school plans, communicating with national and regional organizations, and monitoring the information being distributed by government officials.





Sheppard announced that school will be canceled for students on Monday, March 16. After school activities will be canceled on the same day. Normal school activities will resume on Tuesday, March 17.