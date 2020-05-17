St. Andrew’s to hold end of year celebration

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV)- To mark the end of the school year, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School is planning a final celebration and opportunities for students in each division to see their teachers.

The Lower School and Middle School will each hold a “Wave Bye” parade so that families

can drive through campus, wave, and bid farewell to their teachers.

The Middle School parade is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

There will also be a senior celebration for the Class of 2020 that will take place Friday, May 22 at 6 p.m.

Faculty and administration will also be present, observing social distancing protocols. Students and their families will remain in their vehicles.

St. Andrew’s graduation has been rescheduled for August 1.