MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Madison announced that a portion of St. Augustine Drive will close on Saturday, May 28.

The road closure will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. due to the culvert being replaced. The roadway will reopen once the culvert has been replaced and clean up is completed.

City leaders asked Natchez Trace Village and Northbay residents to use opposite entrances, Rice Road and Hoy Road, during the closure.