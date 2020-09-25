St. Dominic Hospital hosts blood drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson will host a blood drive on Friday, September 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The Mississippi Blood Services bus will be parked on the north end of the south parking garage in front of the new Emergency Department construction area. Donors will each receive a $15 gift card and be entered to win a diamond cross pendant donated by Carter Jewelry.
Contact Mississippi Blood Services at 601-368-2605 or 601-368-2692 for more information.
