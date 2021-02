JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The St. Dominic’s Care-A-Van and vaccine team will host a community COVID-19 vaccination in Jackson on Wednesday, February 10, and Friday, February 12.

St. Dominic’s has partnered with Greater Bethlehem Temple Church on Wednesday and Anderson United Methodist Church on Friday to provide COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals in the surrounding area.

St. Dominic’s is working to schedule additional community vaccination events in the area.