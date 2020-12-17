St. Dominic’s begins COVID-19 vaccinations for team members

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, St. Dominic Hospital received its allotment of 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and started vaccination of front-line team members Wednesday.
Early vaccine recipients are team members who provide direct patient care including physicians, nurses, therapists, environmental services, and others who play important roles in St. Dominic’s healthcare team.
