ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore investing $10 million at Pascagoula site

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore, Inc., is expanding in Pascagoula. The project is a $10 million corporate investment for the ship maintenance and repair company. It will create 100 jobs.

“The shipbuilding and repair industry is a powerhouse on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, generating billions of dollars for the state’s economy and providing skilled jobs for thousands of Mississippians,” Gov. Tate Reeves said. “STEHMO’s growth builds upon that momentum and will continue to do so as the company’s growth opens doors for new contract opportunities.”

Leaders with STEHMO said the expansion will enable the company to perform new commercial repair work for larger ships and oil platforms that require greater size and lifting capacity. STEHMO is adding dock space and water depth adjacent to its Bayou Casotte site. The company also is investing in machinery, equipment and building upgrades.

“We would like to thank the Mississippi Development Authority, the Jackson County Economic Development Foundation, Jackson County Board of Supervisors and Jackson County Port Authority for their support throughout this process,” said Nian Hua Lim, president of ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore. “It has been a pleasure working with all the stakeholders on the plan to upgrade STEHMO’s facility. With these developments, STEHMO will be in an excellent position to grow the marine and offshore business and create more employment opportunities for the Gulf Coast community.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance to offset the cost of dredging adjacent to the STEHMO site. MDA also has approved the company for the Advantage Jobs Rebate program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or the county in which the company locates or expands.

“Mississippians in Jackson County continue to reap the benefits of industry-leading shipbuilders and repair companies consistently realizing the benefits of doing business on our Gulf Coast,” said MDA Deputy Director Mike McGrevey. “The exciting careers being created in Pascagoula for this monumental project will positively impact the community and our great state for generations to come.”

STEHMO plans to fill the new jobs by the end of 2021.