St. Joe eighth grader wins 2020 school GeoBee

St. Joseph Catholic School eighth-grader Paige Loyacono, center, won the 2020 St. Joe GeoBee. Standing with Loyacono is middle school teacher Brenda Cofer, who moderated the competition.

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, eight-grader Paige Loyacono won first place in St. Joseph Catholic School’s edition of the GeoBee.

St. Joe’s seventh-graders Brad Evans finished second and Anya Klein finished third.

St. Joseph Catholic School eighth-grader Paige Loyacono, center, won the 2020 St. Joe GeoBee. Seventh-graders Bradford Evans finished second and Anya Klein took third. Middle school teacher Brenda Cofer moderated the competition.

Now, Loyacono will take an online test to qualify for the state GeoBee finals in March. Only the top 100 students in each state will qualify to represent their school at the state finals.

The state winner will go on to compete in the national championship from May 17-21 in Washington.