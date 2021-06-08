St. Joe to offer dual enrollment classes with Mississippi College

Dr. Dena Kinsey, St. Joseph Catholic School principal, signed an agreement today, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, for St. Joseph to begin offering college-level courses to Bruin seniors this fall. Seniors who meet the requirements will be able to take English Comp I, English Comp II, College Algebra with Application and College Trigonometry. Students will satisfy course requirements for high school graduation while at the same time earning 3 hours of college credit for each class they take. Each class is $200 and will be taught at St. Joe by current faculty members. Pictured here from left are: Dr. Melinda Gann, MC Math Department; Toni Canizaro, St. Joe curriculum director; Dr. John Travis, MC Math Department; Kinsey; Dr. Blake Thompson, MC president; Debbie Carrington, St. Joe counselor; Clark Kilgore, MC admissions; and Michael Wright, MC acting dean of enrollment. (Courtesy: St. Joseph Catholic School)

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with St. Joseph Catholic School announced seniors can enroll in English and Math classes beginning this fall and receive academic credit from their high school as well as college credit from Mississippi College.

St. Joe signed papers on Tuesday with Mississippi College to offer English Comp I, English Comp II, College Algebra with Application and College Trigonometry. Each class will satisfy academic requirements for high school seniors and also earn students three hours of college credit.

“Seniors could theoretically take all high school math and English requirements this fall and graduate from St. Joe with 12 academic hours – the equivalent of one full college semester and at a substantially lower cost than college tuition,” Dr. Dena Kinsey, St. Joe principal, said.

Students at St. Joe interested in taking the English classes, math classes or both would pay a $200 fee for each class to Mississippi College. They also must have an ACT subscore of at least 20 in math and English to take the classes.

St. Joe students will enroll as an MC freshman while also having access to all other amenities offered the traditional college student.

The English and math classes will be taught on the St. Joe campus by current faculty. St. Joe students will visit the MC campus together to register and receive their MC student ID.

Students interested can contact Debbie Carrington, St. Joe’s guidance counselor.