St. Joe’s seniors reflect on school year cut short

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — With schools closed for the school year, high school seniors across the country are kissing many traditions goodbye. That includes students at St. Joe’s.

In attempt to bring just a little bit of joy to the seniors, CAET in Ridgeland teamed up with their parent association to provide a free lunch.

Among those picking up lunch — Sydney Shoemaker. She’s glad she was able to complete her final soccer season but she’s most upset about missing prom.

“One of our friends who moved away last year was gonna secretly fly down,” Shoemaker said. “We were gonna surprise everybody, but it’ll be OK.”

Shoemaker said her heart goes out to spring athletes who won’t get a season, like Arianna Gonzalez – who plays softball.

“I really love spending time with my girls,” Gonzalez said. “I really think we had a good shot at winning this year so I’m upset about that.”

Bailey Miller said that she and her friends went on spring break thinking everything was normal. They had no idea they’d wouldn’t be going back to school.

“We went to school the friday before spring break, didn’t know it was our last day,” Miller said. “We have such a small class and so all of us have been going to school together since we were in preschool and we’re all super close and we’re all best friends and this is supposed to be the best year ever and now it’s cut short.”

All three girls are staying positive about the circumstances, and they have a little bit of parting advice for their underclassmen.

“Enjoy your senior year because it goes by really fast,” Shoemaker said. “Spend every minute you can with your friends.”

“Just support one another,” Gonzalez said. “It’s been a hard year but as long as you have each other’s back you can get through anything.”

“Don’t take it for granted,” Miller said. “Make the most of everything cuz you could be like us and it could all go away before you even know it.”

St. Joe’s is going to attempt to have a traditional graduation ceremony, but nothing is certain yet.