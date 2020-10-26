St. Joseph Catholic School to host drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – St. Joseph Catholic School will host a drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat on Tuesday, October 27.
Organizers said they wanted to give children a chance to trick or treat safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Drivers should enter the school grounds using the car pool gate on the east end of campus.
Trunk-or-Treat is open to anyone younger than 12. The event will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
LATEST STORIES:
- U.S. Supreme Court to review Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban case
- Sports Zone Sunday: College football weekend local recap
- 7-month-old among unaccompanied children captured near the Rio Grande
- Stocks have their worst day in a month as virus cases surge
- It’s a boy – a big boy. White rhino born at Disney World