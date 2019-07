AYDEN, N.C. (WNCN) - A 35-year-old woman accused of being the "Pink Lady Bandit" is being held under a $4 million bond after she was arrested and charged in connection with two bank robberies in North Carolina, arrest records show.

Circe Nena Baez, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center following her arrest in Charlotte, the FBI says.