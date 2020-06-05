Staggering list of nursing homes with COVID-19 revealed

22 homes with 50 or more cases among staff and residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– A staggering list of COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes is revealed.

This comes after the Mississippi attorney general recommended the health department release the information following a Hinds County Chancery County ruling.

Seven long-term care centers in Hinds County have COVID-19 cases

The Woodlands Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center have the most with 19 employee and 57 resident cases.

The center is where 50-year-old Melinda Martin lives. We told you she had coronavirus in april. Her mother tells us she has recovered.

“She has survived COVID,” said Annie Ricks, daughter recovered from COVID-19. “They’ve done that double step test on her and it came back negative so thank God for that.”

Ricks’ daughter has multiple sclerosis and COVID-19 made it even more difficult for them to communicate, but now it’s a little easier.

“I’ve been able to talk to her about every other day, sometimes a couple times a day but I feel better when I can hear her,” said Ricks.

Ricks says she gets recordings from the Woodlands on the number of cases.

“But they ain’t say nothing about no deaths,” said Ricks.

The number of resident deaths at Woodlands is 8 as of June 2.

Canton Manor has by far the most cases in Madison County with 21 workers and 52 residents.

Bedford Care Center of Hattiesburg has the most cases in the state with 55 staff, 92 residents, and 25 deaths.

Rolling Hills Development Center in Oktibbeha ranks second in the state with 48 staff, 81 residents, and 8 deaths.

Of the seven Lauderdale County homes, five have 40 or more cases.

Click here to see the full listing of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.