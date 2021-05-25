Stalled train moved from Highway 18 in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police announced the train is now clear and Highway 18 and Marquette Road are now open.

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police said a stalled train is blocking Highway 18 at Greenfield Road. They said the same train is also blocking Marquette Road near Boyce Thompson Drive.

According to police, dispatchers have been talking to Kansas City Southern Railway Company personnel. They have been advised that crews are working to move the train.

If drivers are trying to get to south Brandon, they will need to find an alternate route through downtown, which connects to Highway 18 southeast of the tracks.