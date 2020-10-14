Stamps Wins District 66 Runoff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Councilman De’Keither Stamps is the winner of House District 66 defeating Bob c. Lee. Jr.

Councilman De’Keither Stamps and Bob C. Lee Jr. had a runoff after neither candidate received 50% of the vote on September 22nd.

Stamps received 36.60% while Lee had a little over 26%.

After the victory Stamps gave thanks to God, family, and to the voters.

Last year Stamps lost this very same race by a small margin and to do it again and win, all he could do is thank the man above.

“When you lose by .3% and back to the whole state by 1100 votes it cuts kind of deep. I just want to say thank you to the good Lord for giving me strength” said Stamps.

Stamps says he and Lee both pledge to work together to move Hinds County and Mississippi forward.