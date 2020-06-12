Starbucks reverses policy on preventing BLM apparel

FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Starbucks has quickly reversed a decision that would have prohibited its employees from wearing paraphernalia supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The company publicly supports Black Lives Matter on its social media channels and in a press release, but sent an internal memo to employees saying baristas cannot do the same.

That was reversed in a tweet Friday, that read, “We trust you to do what’s right while never forgetting Starbucks is a welcoming third place where all are treated with dignity and respect.”

The tweet also said the company has designed t-shirts for staff to wear in order to express solidarity.

“Black Lives Matter. We continue to listen to our partners and communities and their desire to stand for justice together. The Starbucks Black Partner Network co-designed t-shirts with this graphic that will soon be sent to 250,000 plus store partners.”

Starbucks has a complicated history with racial bias.

In 2018, it temporarily closed down 8,000 company-owned cafes and ordered its 175,000 employees to learn and train about racism after a while Starbucks employee called the police on two black customers.