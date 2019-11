The Starkville Police Department is working to find a 31-year-old man.

According to officers, Richard “Cory” Baughn was last seen leaving an apartment on Stark Road on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Baughn is believed to have left Starkville, traveling east on Highway 82.

Starkville Police and his family are concerned for his welfare.

If you know where Baughn is, call Starkville Police at 662-323-4131.