Starkville Police searching for missing 31-year-old male

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- The Starkville Police Department is pleading for the community’s help in locating 31-year-old Richard “Cory” Baughn.

Baughn was last seen leaving an apartment on Stark Road Tuesday afternoon, November 12, 2019. His last known location was eastbound on Highway 82 toward Columbus/Alabama, driving a white 2005 Nissan 350Z with an Alabama license plate.

The Starkville Police Department and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131.

