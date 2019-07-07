Starkville residents say “no” to annexation plan

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – A proposal for annexation is being revised after some county residents in northern Mississippi said they don’t want to become part of a city.

Starkville is dropping its plan to take in part of the University Estates neighborhood east of Mississippi State University.

The Starkville Daily News reports the neighborhood’s residents turned out in large numbers at a hearing last month, saying they want to be left alone.

At another meeting Tuesday, several other Oktibbeha County residents said the same thing. Some groaned when an annexation consultant said there was no immediate proposal to spend money on sewer lines.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that county resident Carl Ivy called the annexation a “land grab” to take his tax dollars and spend them elsewhere.

A third public hearing is in August.

